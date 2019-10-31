Mother's pride after Whitby's David Atherton wins the Great British Bake Off

The mother of the Whitby man who won the Great British Bake Off has told of her pride.

David Atherton became the champion of the Channel 4 show on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old dazzled judges in particular with his picnic – which included fig rolls that looked like sausage rolls and cheese made out of biscuits – in the grand final.

And tension was high as Sandi Toksvig declared David as the 2019 champion – sparking huge congratulations from his Whitby followers on social media.

Mum Judy Atherton told the Whitby Gazette how “extremely proud” she was of her son.

“I think he’s been steadily improving all the time, keeping calm and carrying on!

“He was amazed to get to the final and pleased to be there,” she said.

“I don’t think he was worried about whether he won or not.”

Former Ruswarp School and Caedmon student David has been perfecting his baking techniques for years.

“We’re a big family with five children and I have always baked,” said Judy. “We’ve never had shop-bought bread or cakes and I’ve always involved the children.

“Instead of playing with play dough they baked so they all grew up knowing how to bake but David was very good and has taken it to a new level.

David’s family went along to the final to cheer him on and met some of the other contestants on the Channel 4 show.

It was a nerve-racking moment waiting for the winner to be announced.

“I’m so proud, I thought he could do it, I wasn’t ‘surprised’ surprised – it was brilliant," she said.

Speaking after collecting his winner’s trophy, David said: “I have watched this since the second series, so for nine years I have been dreaming about being on Bake Off.

“It wasn’t even in my mind that I could win this.

“Week on week, other people were stronger and I was always the underdog.

“Managing to get into the final was a win for me, so this is just unreal.”

Paul Hollywood agreed that David was not the favourite going into the final but excelled himself when it really mattered.

He said: “He’s gone from nothing to winning the whole thing and it’s priceless. He’s done an amazing job.”

Prue added: “David is an extraordinary baker and I’m so full of admiration for him.”

David and fellow finalists Steph and Alice were all tasked to create the ultimate chocolate cake, Stilton souffles and the show-stopper – deceptive illusion picnic basket feast

David’s show-stopper, which he called David’s Peachy Pic-Nik, won the hearts of the judges.

He said that he hadn’t time to celebrate his partner Nik’s birthday, so this was a belated picnic for him.

It comprised a cheese board made out of biscuits, cheese made from lemon pancakes, peaches in orange blossom water and boozy fruit cup jellies.

The picnic basket even bore the initials P&P, after Paul and Prue, with Paul saying it looked amazing