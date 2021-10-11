Motorcyclists killed in collisions on the A19 and A64 in North Yorkshire named by coroner as tributes are paid

Anthony Wood, 73, in an image from a video he appeared in on the Youtube channel The Camping Biker

Thomas Ferguson, 18, from Selby, was the young man killed in a collision on the A19 at Great Thirkleby on September 27.

The Selby College catering student and former pupil of Manor C of E Academy in Nether Poppleton, York, was riding a white KTM motorcycle which collided with a car at 6.20am.

Paying tribute on Facebook, his friend Joe Watkinson said: "Tom was one of the nicest lads you’ll come across. He didn’t have one bad bone in him. He was one of the kindest mates anyone could ever ask for. What happened was devastating. It’s awful news to hear.

"There was never a dull moment around Tom. He was one of the most entertaining people to speak to and would never fail to make you laugh. He was taken way too early unfortunately. He loved his bikes and cars so much and enjoyed his time around them. He was a fun riding buddy, and would never turn down a trip out on them. He was the most sensible rider I know and it’s just so awful what’s happened."

While the biker who died in a collision on the A64 at High Hutton, near Malton, on September 15 was Anthony Wood, 73. His pillion passenger, a woman, was also injured after their purple BMW motorcycle struck a car that was travelling in the same direction as they rode eastbound.

Mr Wood was a former music promoter from London who founded the magazine The Wire, and later worked in market research after leaving the music industry.