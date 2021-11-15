Mountain rescue team save elderly whippet wearing remembrance poppy from Yorkshire beck

North Yorkshire Police alerted the team to reporters of a walker's elderly dog, who had fallen into a beck in Carlton Husthwaite, Hambleton, and was unable to get out.

The steep sides of the watercourse meant that Millie's owner was unable to rescue her.

The team rushed to the scene, and quickly recovered the whippet, who was fortunately unharmed, from the beck.

Millie the whippet with one of her rescuers (Pic: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team/Facebook)

They then reunited her with her owner before walking the pair back to their car in the dark.

"We are pleased to see that Millie was still proudly wearing a poppy for Remembrance Sunday after her adventure," the team wrote on their Facebook page, alongside a call for donations."We had fifteen team members deployed for two hours."

Millie's owner thanked the team for rescuing her "precious" dog from the beck.

The team working together during the rescue (Pic: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team/Facebook)

"Thank you to everyone involved in rescuing my whippet from the beck today," she told them.

"I am so grateful to you for giving up your time to help. She is very precious to me and I don't know what I would have done without you. She's now safely sleeping in her basket and apart from being a bit smelly seems to be no worse off for her ordeal. Best wishes."