Music in schools to honour legacy of much-loved Minster composer Dr Richard Shephard

Now the legacy of the much-loved Minster composer endures with a charitable foundation to broaden music’s reach.

Some 800 children at six schools across the region are now taking part in music classes brought about by the Richard Shephard Music Foundation (RSMF).

With a goal to inspire, the ambition is to grow, in the hope of shaping musical futures for a new generation.

Cathy Grant is general manager of the foundation. She said: “Dr Shephard was internationally recognised as a composer, and passionate about getting into schools to bring about change.

"We are knocking against an open door, all the headteachers we work with are just as passionate.

"The kids absolutely thrive on the lessons, they are like sponges that soak up musical knowledge. It’s all about ensuring a well-rounded education.”

Dr Shephard, a former head of music at York Minster and headmaster of the Minster School, died in February last year at the age of 71.

Remembered for his “wit, charm, and common sense”, Dr Shephard was a chair of the York Glaziers Trust and the Archbishop’s Youth Trust, as well as interim chair of the Leeds Piano Competition. A Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, he would have been High Sheriff in 2022.

At the Minster School his work had been in inspiring pupils to develop their musical talent and to give them the confidence to continue into their futures, said Mrs Grant.

His dream for the foundation was that it might reach those children who might not have the same privilege and opportunity.

Born in Gloucester, the son of a post office clerk, it was opportunities as a chorister at Gloucester Cathedral which led Dr Shephard to Cambridge University and his life’s passion.

Mrs Grant said: “He, along with many of the trustees who had opportunities such as this, wanted to give back. It’s all about supporting children’s access and opportunity with music.

“We hope, in time, to see that impact with kids at GCSE or degree level, and just having the confidence to consider a musical career.”

The foundation is focused on working with disadvantaged or particularly isolated schools, from tiny rural settings to inner-city primaries.

Within the year, the ambition is to expand to some 20 schools across the region, bringing opportunities to perform alongside teaching.

Mrs Grant said: “Dr Shephard had this great gift of friendship and a lot of support. In the last years of his life he got a lot of joy and value from talking about his wishes for the foundation.

“He sadly died sooner than expected. But he brought the right people together to make things happen. He was very dynamic in doing that.

“We hope he would be massively pleased. I think he would want to be turning up, he would be conducting the children and composing. It’s our role now to keep that resolve alive.”

Lessons

The foundation is subsidising curriculum-based music lessons in six primary schools, working with the education partner Sing Education.

Among those taking part is St George’s Primary in Scarborough, Gillamoor Primary near York (pictured) Pickering Community Juniors and Slingsby Primary.

Through the programme, all children take part in both a music lesson and singing assembly at least once a week, with the opportunity to join a choir or music club.

To find out more or make a charitable donation to the foundation visit www.rsmf.org.uk.

