Mystery shellfish deaths spread to Robin Hood's Bay as fishermen report reduced catches

Dead shellfish have been reported washed up on the beach at Robin Hood's Bay Picture: James Hardisty

Agencies, including North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NEIFCA), with the help of its patrol boat North Eastern Guardian III, are investigating the cause of the deaths, but no definitive answers have been found yet.

NEIFCA’s chief fisheries officer David McCandless said a report from a member of the public earlier this week of dead shellfish in Robin Hood’s Bay was the furthest south they’d had to date, while Whitby fishermen have also expressed concerns in recent weeks.

He said: “At the moment it tends to be mainly impacting smaller vessels working closer to shore, within two-and-a-half miles.

Saltburn beach on October 24 where thousands of crabs were found washed up

“They’ve been expressing concern about some mortality in their pots and reduced catch levels.”

NEIFCA is working with the Environment Agency, Defra, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), and others to try and find the cause.

Cefas has to date found “no clear indications” of marine neurotoxins in samples at levels which would cause concern. Analysis of water quality by the EA has also so far detected nothing of concern.

The Marine Management Organisation has checked whether any licensed activity has gone on in the area which could have affected marine crustaceans, but found nothing of note.

There's also no evidence to suggest any risk to human health.

A storm-related event like the “Beast from the East” of 2018, which saw huge numbers of dead sea creatures washed up along Yorkshire’s coast is considered an unlikely cause, as is sewage, seismic activity and cables associated with offshore windfarms.

Mr McCandless said he was pretty sure that it was something that happened in or around the Tees estuary, and the dead creatures could be washing south.

A possibility that has not been ruled out is algal blooms, but they are normally a summer event.

No concerns have been reported from Bridlington, which is Europe’s lobster catching capital. Mr McCandless said: “There’s nothing definitive that government organisations can pin their answers on.