Nadine Fudge, former Lord Mayor of Hull

Nadine Fudge, who has died in her 75th year, was a long-serving councillor and former Lord Mayor of Hull.

She wore the chains of office in 2013 and was chair of the city’s licencing committee for several years.

Mrs Fudge was also a passionate promoter of the Missing People charity, following the disappearance of her son, in 1995.

Philip, who was then 21, went missing after a Christmas party in Liverpool, and she never lost hope that he would one day come home.

Her son was a baker and chef, and a member of the Territorial Army. He had gone to Liverpool from Hull for a party at HMS Eaglet, the Royal Naval Reserves unit near the city centre, and was last seen leaving in a taxi.

His disappearance prompted a five-week search involving divers and a helicopter, along 200 miles of coastline.

Mrs Fudge was a well-known and respected figure in the St Andrew’s area of Hull, and a powerful advocate for its residents.

Proud of her background in Hull’s fishing industry, she committed herself to preserving its individual history.

Thanks to her efforts, the city’s mermaid fountain was re-erected in a communal garden alongside the Western Library in Boulevard, in 2013. It had been damaged beyond repair after a car hit it in 1928 but after a seven-year fundraising campaign had realised £140,000, a replica was meticulously constructed.

Mrs Fudge was also a supporter of the reserve and cadet forces, and supported local sports, having competed herself at Commonwealth level in swimming.