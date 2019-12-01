Nato reception, election debate and education results - here's what's likely to be making headlines in the week ahead

With the General Election drawing closer, Laura Reid looks at what’s likely to be making headlines in the week ahead, including award ceremonies and education results.

Election

With just ten days to go until voters head to the polls to decide the colours of the country’s next Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn are expected to go head to head in a televised debate this week hosted by former BBC Political Editor Nick Robinson.

The BBC Prime Ministerial debate will see the leaders face off live in Southampton on Friday, six days before the vote. The broadcaster has been inviting people across the country to submit their questions for the pair.

Parties must address betrayal of public trust and put truthfulness at heart of General Election campaigning - The Yorkshire Post says

Meanwhile, anyone wanting to vote by proxy on December 12 has only a couple of days left to get their application in. The deadline is 5pm on Wednesday.

Awards

It’s the season for celebration and in the spirit of merriment, several awards in the fields of fashion, sport and art will be handed out this week.

The Fashion Awards will be kick-starting the week of ceremonies and will take place at London’s The Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening. Recognising creativity and innovation, the event will celebrate individuals, brands and businesses who have broken new ground in the global fashion industry.

The Yorkshire designers leading the field at London Fashion Week

On Tuesday, the winner of the Turner Prize will be announced at an award ceremony, live on the BBC. The shortlist for the art prize is made up of Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo and Tai Shani.

Come Thursday, it will be sport in the spotlight with the Daily Mirror Pride of Sport Awards. Celebrating and recognising the unsung heroes of grassroots sport, the awards aim to encourage people to be more active more regularly and highlight those who have contributed to sport at a local or national level.

Alliance

The Queen will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for Nato leaders on Tuesday to mark 70 years of the alliance.

World leaders including Donald Trump and Angela Merkel are expected to attend, alongside members of the Royal family including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The reception is being held on the first day of a Nato summit, taking place in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Charity

Around 50,000 people across the world are expected to sleep out in the open on Saturday night to support those who have no other choice.

UK cities are joining in the World’s Big Sleep Out on December 7, with celebrities including Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren also backing the cause.

It is hoped the display of solidarity with those experiencing homelessness will raise $50m. The money that is generated will be divided between charities helping rough sleepers and homeless people and charities that support people who have been displaced and have lost their homes through extreme poverty, natural disasters or war.

Education

Since the year 2000, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been evaluating the knowledge and skills of the world’s 15-year-old’s through a survey.

Our schools are falling behind the rest of the world - and every major party must share blame: Chris McGovern

The Programme for International Student Assessment for 2018 covered reading, science and mathematics and around 600,000 students in 79 countries took part.

The OECD is due to publish the results on Tuesday. Those will reveal how the UK ranks compared to others around the world - and could prompt political debate on the nation’s education system.

The survey sheds light on what students in the highest-performing and most rapidly improving systems can achieve.