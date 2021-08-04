Tan France at the Emmy Awards. (Pic credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Tan France, from Doncaster, currently lives in Utah, USA, with his husband, Rob France, and first announced they were expecting their first child via surrogacy on April 3, 2021.

On August 2, 2021, Tan announced the birth of their son, Ismail France, on Instagram, with a picture of the three of them together. Ismail was born on July 10, 2021.

“Give our son a warm welcome. He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.

Tan also added: “Our surrogate is doing so great, post labour, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan was born and raised in Doncaster, where he discovered his passion for fashion at Doncaster College, before his career took off since appearing on Netflix’s Queer Eye as a fashion expert from 2018.

He released his biographical book Naturally Tan in June 2019, which talks about his experience growing up gay in a traditional Muslim family. It was a New York Times bestseller. He went on to appear in Taylor Swift’s chart topping song ‘You Need To Calm Down’.