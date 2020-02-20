New security gates at Beverley Police Station 'will make it look like a prison'

Plans for new security gates at Beverley Police Station have sparked objections that they look more suited to "a prison or nuclear bunker" than a conservation area.

Three residents have objected to proposals for "huge and overbearing" gates being installed off Norfolk Street at the Grade II* listed station.

Proposed design for the security gates at the station

They say it is out of keeping in a "beautiful and highly regarded area of Beverley" and off a street where even the street lights are Victorian-style polished copper.

One wrote: "I appreciate that there may be a good reason why the rear of the police station needs some protection and security, but the proposed design suggests there is a very high risk of some sort of serious attack.

"The gates look like something from a high security prison or nuclear bunker rather than a local police station.

"Downing Street and Buckingham Palace are less well protected!"

But Humberside Police insists that the station has become a "significant target" for vandals and the gates are needed following a number of attempted forced entries.

In documents on East Riding Council's online planning portal they state: "The police station like most public buildings has become a significant target for vandals and is having to allocate ever increasing amounts of its limited financial budget to the problem.

"More seriously there have recently been a number of attempted forced entries into police buildings on the site and consequently Humberside Police are seeking to install a 2000mm high security fence and automatic gates."

Councillors are being recommended to approve the application at a meeting at County Hall, Beverley, on Monday.

The gates would be built towards the rear of the Grade II* listed building, where there is anaccess from Norfolk Street.

They would not be "highly visible", the conservation officer states.

The plans have been amended so mesh inset panels have been replaced with railings to match the existing gates, attached to a single-storey building to the east, making them look more "lightweight". A 1.8m hedgerow will be retained to provide some screening.

Planning officers conclude: "The limited harm is considered to be outweighed by the public benefits..which includes improved security arrangements."