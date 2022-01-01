New Year Honours 2022: British Empire Medal for Yorkshire music tutor who inspires hard-to-reach children

He is a music tutor specialising in drumming and is a former bandmaster in the Army.

Mr MacPherson said: “I was very surprised and truly humbled to receive this honour. I have been a musician and educator for over 40 years, firstly in the military and then in a civilian role and I have always believed that service is about assisting others to achieve the things they otherwise thought were out of their reach.

Ian MacPherson in his home studio in Harrogate

“I have been fortunate to meet so many individuals and be a part of their musical development from an early stage. Many have gone on to become extremely talented musicians and to see my students grow and flourish makes it all worthwhile for me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported Percussive Edge Drum Tuition over the past 20 years.”

He has dedicated his life to help people of all ages achieve their musical ambitions and has impacted many of his students, often struggling with their education.

His students have used these skills to benefit the community by playing at events to raise funds for charity.

He has a career as a bandmaster in the Army Military Music arena and became one of the youngest service person to be awarded the coveted Bandmaster qualification at the age of 27.

He volunteered to perform at music events for the charities Royal Star and Garter and the Royal British Legion. Bringing enjoyment to the lives of veterans who were suffering from dementia or other related conditions, as well as adding to the therapeutic programmes being followed.

In 1999, he set up his own percussion-teaching hundreds of students about drumming techniques.

He has been particularly successful at teaching special needs students who had been denied access to learning music in their everyday curriculum. Adapting his training materials often free of charge.

He spends countless hours outside of official lessons, supporting young aspiring musicians by preparing bespoke lesson plans for free whilst helping other teachers access his training materials available at no cost. These resources are widely respected by the international Percussive Arts Society.

He has written and arranged specific pieces for a student who subsequently raised over £70,000 for local charities and who would not have done so without Ian’s guidance and teaching.