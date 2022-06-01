The current issues with airport queues, delays and cancellations of flights is ongoing across the country and travellers have struggled to keep up with the constant changing atmosphere with airlines and airports.

There are still queuing issues at Leeds Bradford Airport and Manchester Airport and at the latter, hundreds of TUI flights have been cancelled.

With just two major airports in Yorkshire, passengers are left to wonder whether there are long delays at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) too.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

We’ve asked bosses at DSA how quickly people are moving through Doncaster Sheffield Airport both through terminals and onto the aircraft.

A spokesperson at DSA said: “Whilst it is busy at DSA, passengers are not experiencing any particular delays getting through check-in, passport control and boarding onto aircraft in the usual manner.

“If passengers follow their allotted check-in time, and provided flights are taking off on time (and the majority of them are), then there shouldn’t be any undue delays.”

DSA has also stressed that passengers should check their airline for the most up to date information before they set off on their journey.