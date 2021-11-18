North Yorkshire 'earthquake' confirmed to have been sonic boom caused by Swiss fighter aircraft

The noise was heard in York, Malton, Whitby, Redcar, Staithes and the North York Moors just before 4pm on Wednesday.

Although a sonic boom was speculated at the time, no RAF aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier appeared to have been in the area.

The Swiss Air Force jet was training over the North Sea

However the mystery has now been solved as the fighter jet involved actually belongs to Switzerland's military.

The Swiss Air Force have now released a statement confirming one of their F-18 Hornets was training over the North Sea at the time, as a detachment is based at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

Climactic conditions could have played a role in the noise being heard on land, as they are not usually audible from out at sea.