North Yorkshire interim police boss to be appointed before by-election after Philip Allott resignation

Mr Allott, who won the election by a sizeable majority in May, resigned after the region’s Police and Crime Panel held an unanimous vote of no confidence in his abilities to perform the £74.000 salaried role.

It came after comments Mr Allott made on an interview with BBC Radio York in the aftermath of the murder of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped, raped and killed by a serving Met Police Officer.

Mr Allott said Ms Everard, 33, should not have “submitted” to her false arrest by Wayne Couzens, who was sentenced to life for her murder.

A by-election for the PFCC role is expected to be held on November 25, and a special meeting of the Police and Crime Panel will meet next Thursday November 4 to consider who the interim Commissioner should be.

The comments sparked widespread outrage including reportedly from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and over 900 complaints were received from members of the public.

But the vote of no confidence, led by York councillor Darryl Smalley, forced his hand and he tendered his immediate resignation hours later.

The interim Commissioner must be a member of the previous PFCC’s staff according to Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011.

Senior PFCC staff have put forward the director of service transformation, Jennifer Newberry as their preferred candidate.

In a personal statement submitted for consideration of her appointment, she wrote: “I am proud to have my name put forward for the role of Acting Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

“I am passionate about making a tangible difference and instigating change.

“I have an accessible, encouraging and empowering approach to leadership which I believe motivates a sense of personal responsibility and self-reliance. I aim to inspire trustworthiness, dependability and consistency within my team; across the services I am responsible for developing and delivering; and in my approach to partnership working.”

No other candidates have been put forward for the role by the PFCC’s office.

Councillor Carl Les, chair of the Panel, and leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “Although the period for an interim Commissioner will only be a matter of weeks, it is important that the residents of York and North Yorkshire know that a person will be in post, holding the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer to account, and also being accountable to the community through the Panel.”