Northern Lights diplay off Yorkshire coast 'one of the best ever seen' say aurora hunters

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, who operate stargazing sessions at Dalby Forest under the name Astro Dog, say the display of the Northern Lights was one of the best they have seen outside the Arctic Circle.

Describing themselves as dedicated aurora chasers – the couple, both 34 and from Scarborough - saw the lights from clifftops near Scalby Mills, overlooking Jackson’s Bay in Scarborough, at 2.30am on September 27.

They said: “We ventured out at 1am following watching the live feed of NASA’s DART mission given there was a possibility of aurora – and we were treated to the most incredible display. Prior to this, there was heavy rain all down the coast, but thankfully it cleared up by this point, only leaving the strong gales.

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott of Astrodog captured this stunning image of the Northern Lights off Scarborough.

“Initially there was aurora there, but at around 2.30am the aurora came to life, stepping it up to another level. The aurora was dancing and there were arcs, rays and distinct pillars visible to the naked eye. We could see them dancing gracefully across the northern horizon.

"Stretching high up towards the Plough, we could even see the colours to the naked eye. We are dedicated aurora chasers and head out at every opportunity. This was easily one of the best displays we've ever witnessed in the UK in several years of chasing the lights – absolutely breathtaking.

“After many years of chasing the lights, this was certainly up there with the top two displays we've witnessed outside of the Arctic Circle.”

Nicole said a lot of the time it is possible to catch the aurora on camera, even if they are not visible to the naked eye, but on this occasion they got lucky as they could see the lights themselves.

Nicole Carr

Whitby photographer Chris Evans was rewarded for his patience when he braved a freezing cold January night earlier this year to capture a spectacular image of the lights off the coast of Whitby.