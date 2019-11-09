Obituary: Andrew Jackson, filmmaker

Andrew Jackson, who has died at 60, was a diver and filmmaker from Scarborough whose footage appeared in David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II, as well as on the BBC’s Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch programmes and America’s National Geographic.

His love of the sea had been fostered during a childhood on the North Bay, exploring rockpools and running a stall selling sea urchins.

In his early 20s he became a member of Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, and began to investigate shipwrecks off the Yorkshire coast, many of them previously unknown.

Among his discoveries were two German U-Boats from the First World War, which he located along with a fellow diver, the late Carl Racer.

But his day job, initially, was in civil engineering, first at Wards Brothers in Sherburn, then at Scarborough Borough Council where he was involved in the building of the Seamer bypass. He was the first person from the council at the scene of the Holbeck Hall Hotel landslide in 1993, and was involved in organising the cliff stabilisation work afterwards.

But his ambitions lay further afield, and in 2011, at 52, he left the corporate world to pursue his dream of becoming an underwater cameraman.

He began by making his own wildlife films, and eventually his work caught the attention of producers at the BBC. His underwater sequence of puffins was a highlight of the second Blue Planet series, and his feature on tides and limpets was shown on National Geographic.

Always going the extra mile to get the right shots, he combined his engineering and diving skills to build a tripod with four legs, so that his camera could sit above creatures over extended periods of time.

He married twice, first to Elizabeth Rusby, with whom he had two children, and then in 2017 to Jackie Daly, whom he met on a diving trip in the Isles of Scilly.