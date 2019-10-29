Obituary: Audrey Nudds, teacher

Have your say

Audrey Nudds, who has died at 93, was a retired teacher who spent most of her career at Manor Infants and Meadowside, in Knaresborough.

She was also a member of 25 years standing of the Harrogate Choral Society.

Born in Heckmondwike, the only daughter of Beatrice and Lewis Clough, she was awarded a scholarship to Whitcliffe Mount Grammar, before training as a teacher at Goldsmiths’ College, London.

However, to her disappointment, the class was evacuated to Nottingham to escape the Blitz, denying her the chance to sample the life of the capital.

Back in Yorkshire, she and her husband, Percy, raised three children, and she became a committed Guider and Ranger. She also enjoyed playing the piano.

Percy predeceased her, in 2011, after 61 years of marriage.