Obituary: Charles Round, photographer

Charles Round, who has died at 63, was one of the longest serving photographic journalists in Calderdale.

He began working as a photographer for what was then the Halifax Evening Courier in 1974 and remained with the paper until earlier this year.

During the latter part of his career, he also worked as a videographer.

Born and brought up in Hebden Bridge, he attended Calder High School and during his working life photographed royalty, sports personalities, artists and business people throughout the area.

His interests included fishing, travel, sport and local history.