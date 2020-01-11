Obituary: Dr Seamus O’Dwyer, GP

Dr Seamus O’Dwyer, who has died at 98, was a GP at Batley’s Grove House Surgery from 1954 to 1989, having joined the practice as a young doctor with two other Irish practitioners.

His early memories of the town were coloured by the difficult living conditions of many of his patients. Air pollution from the coal fires meant that he sometimes had to put on a face mask when making house calls, as protection from the smog.

Originally from Co Tipperary, and having never lost his Irish brogue, he had arrived in Batley via National Service as a medical officer in Hanover, Germany, with the Royal Irish Fusiliers. His early partners were Dr Fitzpatrick and Dr O’Mahoney, and he was later joined by Paul Mullhi and George Knox.

A well-known figure in the community, his wife, Elisabeth (Rita) was mayoress of Batley in 1961-2.

Upon retirement, he moved to Northern Ireland, to be close to her family, but retained strong links with West Yorkshire.

He is survived by his five children and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.