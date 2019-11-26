Obituary: Father Leo Chamberlain, Ampleforth monk

Father Leo Chamberlain, who has died at 79, was a Benedictine monk of Ampleforth Abbey in North Yorkshire and a former headmaster of the adjoining boarding school.

Born in Tonbridge in 1940 and educated at Yorkshire’s Gilling Castle and at Ampleforth, he joined the monastic community in 1961 and was ordained priest in 1967.

He worked at the Ampleforth school for four decades, first as housemaster of St Aidan’s boarding house and later as senior history master.

During the 1980s, he launched initiatives to support persecuted Christians in eastern Europe, and in 1990, he set up the first major international conference on believers, society and state in central and eastern Europe, which was hosted at Ampleforth. He was also a member of the Bishops’ Conference Advisory Committee on Europe.

He became Ampleforth’s headmaster in January 1993 and remained in the post for 11 years. It was a period of major change as the school embarked upon a £20m redevelopment which encompassed, amongst other improvements, the extension of the curriculum and the introduction of girls into the sixth form and later the secondary age classes.

It was also a time of intense controversy. Two years ago, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, chaired by Prof Alexis Jay, was told that Fr Chamberlain had tried “to control the investigation” into allegations concerning the school.

A former detective had claimed that officers had been excluded from inquiries in 1995 and 2002 into incidents there, and that the school had “inappropriately” approached the family of an alleged victim.

Fr Chamberlain – who denied having obstructed the police and maintained there had been “no skulduggery” in its dealings with officers – retired from the school in December 2003 at 63, and was appointed the following year as Master of St Benet’s, Ampleforth’s permanent private hall within Oxford University. He held the position for three years, before taking up the post of Prior of Gloucester Cathedral, an honorary title dating from pre-Reformation times, when Benedictines formed the chapters of nine of the cathedrals of England.

At around the same time, he was appointed parish priest of St John’s at Easingwold, before ill health forced his return to Ampleforth last year, in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ordination and the completion of the church’s refurbishment.