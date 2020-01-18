Obituary: Ken Halley, livestock auctioneer

Ken Halley, who has died at 91, was one of North Yorkshire’s best-known and longest-serving livestock auctioneers.

A native of Whitby, he began his long association with the local firm of Richardson and Smith, surveyors and valuers, at 17, after attending Sleights and Whitby Grammar.

He contracted polio during his National Service in Egypt and spent a year in hospital before rejoining the firm. After qualifying as a chartered surveyor by correspondence course, he became a partner in 1957.

For more than half a century he sold livestock at Ruswarp Mart, Glaisdale Sheep Sales and at hundreds of farm dispersal sales.

His other passion was cricket, and for many years he captained Sleights, taking them to several Esk Vale league and cup titles before going on to play for the Whitby 1st XI which won the East Yorkshire Cup in 1984. He finally retired from playing at age 56.

In 1961, he married June Dixon at Sneaton, and they bought and renovated Lowdale Hall at Sleights. It remained their home for the next 54 years.

June survives him, with sons Ian and Neil, and four grandchildren.