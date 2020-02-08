Obituary: Steven Millington, artist

Steven Millington, who has died at 50, was a Sheffield artist who, under the names of Dry British, Lord Dunsby and Hisknibs, turned out colourful vintage-inspired signs for businesses across the city and nationwide.

He also designed and sold his own art prints in a mid-century modern style, and was commissioned to produce marketing materials for the RAC, Virgin and other big clients. The department store Fortnum and Mason was another customer, and his drawings decorated its greeting cards and biscuit tins.

Born in Horwich, Lancashire, he made Sheffield his home after leaving Bolton College of Art and training as a glass engraver and designer at Lancashire Crystal, where he learned the craft of traditional sign painting.

His later work also encompassed record covers, clothing, animations and books.

He leaves his wife, Lisa, and their teenage son.