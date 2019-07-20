Olwen Jennings, former mayor

Have your say

Olwen Jennings, who has died at 79, was a former mayor of both Calderdale and Todmorden,

She had moved to the area from Cleethorpes, with her husband, Robert, and their family 40 years ago and soon immersed herself in the town’s life.

By the time she lost her Calderdale seat in 2011, she had represented the Todmorden ward for 13 years and the Todmorden Town Council for 12 years before that.

She was also a talented artist, and produced work for the town’s art group.

She is survived by an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.