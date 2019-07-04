On The Front Line: Meet the Yorkshire soldiers of 3 Rifles dubbed ‘the best light infantry in the world'

Today The Yorkshire Post publishes the latest in our series of in-depth investigations, commissioned following demand for this type of regional journalism from our readers.

Assistant features editor Chris Burn and photographer Tony Johnson were embedded with a company from 3 Rifles Battalion as they came towards the end of their involvement in a three-week NATO exercise alongside 4,000 other soldiers from various international allies.

Meet the Yorkshire 3 Rifles dubbed the best light infantry in the world.' Chris Burn reports on NATOs Exercise Iron Wolf from Lithuania.

The soldiers of 3 Rifles - a battalion based in Edinburgh but who draw many of their recruits from Yorkshire and are due to be based at Catterick from 2021 - were in the process of preparing for an exercise where they were playing a defensive role, meaning camping out overnight ahead of an anticipated tank attack by ‘enemy’ forces rolling through the following morning.

The Yorkshire Post, which has been recognised as the most trusted newspaper in Britain, was granted exclusive access to the troops participating in a huge NATO show of strength dubbed Exercise Iron Wolf in Lithuania.

Today we share the experiences of being embedded with the best light infantry in the world as part of our focus on undertaking high-quality long-form journalism, presented in a better way with our rapidly-growing online audience front and centre.

READ THE FULL PIECE >>> On The Front Line

-> The Sharp Edge: Yorkshire’s knife crime crisis

-> D-Day: Yorkshire Remembers

-> The Bronson Call: An interview with Britain's most notorious prisoner