A FORMER soldier from Leeds who struggled to cope with civilian life and ended up homeless has praised a "lifesaving" veteran's charity.

Father-of-four Trev Tiffany, of Belle Isle, was out of work and ended up sleeping in the back of a van after a relationship breakdown.

Trev Tiffany (centre) with diving equipment presented by Jason Benbow (right) from charity Boots on The Ground at Scuba Leeds as Thomas Horsell (left) from Scuba Leeds holds some of the equipment'Photo: Gary Longbottom

The 41-year-old said he suffered mental health problems and was close to giving up on life when he reached out to veteran's charity Boots on the Ground.

Charity founder Jay Benbow discovered Mr Tiffany had a passion for diving from his time serving in the army.

Man slashed with knife in attack near Kirkgate Market in Leeds

Boots on the Ground has spent more than £3,500 on a diving training course, which Mr Tiffany is close to completing at Scuba Leeds in Armley.

Trev Tiffany in his diving gear

And a former Royal Navy diver has donated diving gear to Mr Tiffany, who said diving has given him the sense of purpose he had in the army.

Now Mr Tiffany is confident he will soon be starting a new career in commercial diving.

Mr Tiffany said he had a transit van and slept in the back for around six-weeks this winter, adding: "Once I was a soldier and then I felt like I was nothing - I was really close to giving up.

"It was soul destroying I felt like I had failed. I couldn't provide and felt I was as low as I could be.

Crowds of street racers near Elland Road causing misery for residents

"The thought of starting this diving course and making something of myself keeps me going.

"Boots on the Ground have been a lifesaver. I can't thank them enough, they have really turned my life around - I don't feel useless anymore."

Mr Tiffany, who was a pupil at Carr Manor Community School, Meanwood, said he joined the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers aged 16.

He was in the army for nine years and served across the globe, including tours of Northern Ireland and Kosovo.

Mr Tiffany said he is a single parent and in 2003 had to choose between bringing up his son Connor and staying in the army when Connor was two-years-old.

Mr Tiffany said he left the army, returned to Leeds and was unemployed for two-years.

He said: "I had gone from changing weapon parts to changing nappies."

Mr Tiffany said he later worked as a HGV driver for more than ten years.

Mr Tiffany's son Connor is now aged 19. Mr Tiffany also has three stepchildren: Danny Turner, 20; Casey Turner, 16 and Louie Turner, aged 12.

Speeding drink driver fleeing police overtook school bus on blind bend

Former soldier Jay Benbow, 44, of Berkshire, said Boots on the Ground helps veterans readjust to civilian life.

Mr Benbow said: "When I first spoke to Trevor he was in a very bad way. He didn't know what to do with himself. He was depressed and was in quite a dark place .

"He didn't have any money and didn't know where his life was going. He felt like his life was falling apart and he had no control over it whatsoever.

"Now his life has been completely transformed and his is so much more positive."

For more information and to donate to Boots on the Ground, go to www.bootsonthegrounduk.org