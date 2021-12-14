Anyone working for the police force, ambulance service or fire service is welcome to pop into the hotel, at any time, for free snacks and bottomless tea and coffee.

Mark Illingworth, general manager at Oulton Hall, said: "This year, more than ever, we have appreciated what all the emergency services have done for us.

“2021 has been a trying year for all of us and, as small thank you, we are throwing open our doors over the festive period to anyone working in the police, ambulance or firefighting services to pop in at any time for free snacks and bottomless tea or coffee.”

Oulton Hall is extending a warm welcome to essential workers over Christmas and the New Year.

The refreshments will be available from 3pm on Christmas Eve to 9am on December 27 and from 3pm on New Year's Eve to 9am on January 2.

Mark added: “While most people get time off with their families and friends over Christmas and New Year these are traditionally busy times for anyone employed in the Emergency Services.

"We wanted to offer them an oasis of hospitality when they have some down time to have a bite and a warm drink and enjoy a chat with our lovely staff.