Parents urged to share special educational needs experience with North Yorkshire County Council

A series of online events is planned for parents, led by the Council for Disabled Children, for them to share their viewpoints. Photo: North Yorkshire County Council

The council has plans to develop a new strategy which “will cover how education, health and care services can work together now, and in the future, to cater for the needs of children and young people who need specialist education, to ensure the best possible outcomes for them.”

A series of online events is planned for parents, led by the Council for Disabled Children, for them to share their viewpoints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people will also have the chance to share their views as part of the consultation, which starts today and stretches into next month.

Coun Janet Sanderson, Executive Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “The strategy will touch upon a whole range of services used by children and young people, from the health and support services they use, to education and community resources.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the engagement on SEND services in North Yorkshire and let us know what works well and how you would like to see services developed in the future.”

It comes after the council announced a multi-million pound investment for a new special needs school in Selby, after it was identified the district has a glaring lack of provision.