Peggie Robinson, journalist

Peggie Robinson, who has died at 97, was a Sheffield-based national journalist, mountaineer and yachtswoman, who reported on everything from crime to the troubles in Northern Ireland.

She was also a stalwart of the Labour Party and the Royal British Legion, helping to raise scores of thousands of pounds over the years for the Poppy Appeal, as well as playing bagpipes in pipe bands around South Yorkshire.

A native of South Shields on the Tyne, she made Sheffield her home for virtually three-quarters of a century, coming to the city soon after joining the Daily Express around the end of the Second World War.

She had spent some time in the army during the hostilities. Her father, Robert Robinson MBE, served in the Merchant Navy in both world wars, and was a ship’s captain when he was killed in 1944, just after supporting D-Day.

Peggie became one of the few women reporters on national newspapers and her cuttings, which made her well-known throughout Yorkshire, took in the hunt for the Ripper, several pit tragedies and miners’ strikes.

She was still contributing articles in the 1980s. The Bolsover MP, Dennis Skinner, remembered her in his biography, describing her as a “go-getter” who had temporarily “acquired” his passport while writing about him.

She died in a nursing home after a long spell of poor health.

“Peggie faced her failing health with the same feisty, indomitable spirit that she showed throughout her life, whether it was chasing a story, skippering her off-shore racing yacht or climbing Alpine peaks, including the Matterhorn,” said her friend, journalist Clark Herron.