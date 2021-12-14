The Hessle postcode HU4 6UN was the winner on the People's Postcode Lottery on December 13, and 15 people shared a total of £480,000. Almost all of them picked up £30,000, except for one lucky resident who was playing two tickets, and scooped £60,000.

Among the winners was 75-year-old Irene Wordingham, who found out she had won over a video call with ambassador Danyl Johnson.

She said: "Thirty-thousand pound! Oh my God, I could kiss you if you were here. I just can’t believe it. It’s absolutely brilliant!”

Irene Wordingham, of Hessle, won £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery

And the money has come at just the right time with Christmas just around the corner.

“It means everything," she said. "We’ve had a bad year. It’s a year where we’ve had illness with my two daughters both being poorly. So now, it’s a good ending.

“I can treat my two daughters and my grandchildren which is just brilliant. They all come to me and I cook the Christmas dinner for my two daughters, their husbands and my two grandkids.

Irene has also said she cooks Christmas dinners for some of her neighbours: “If there’s anyone else about, I’ll plate up for them too.”

She now plans to spend her winning on a dream cruise to the Far East, and said she'll celebrate with some brandy.

She added: "I won’t be able to go on a cruise just yet, but I will be able to next year with my friend. I’d like to go to the Far East; Singapore and Dubai. So, it’ll be brilliant, won’t it.

“I’ve got some brandy in the cupboard, we’ll open it. I hope we’ll be able to have a street party at some point. It’s usually me that organises it.”