The Hessle postcode HU4 6UN was the winner on the People's Postcode Lottery on December 13, and 15 people shared a total of £480,000. Almost all of them picked up £30,000, except for one lucky resident who was playing two tickets, and scooped £60,000.
Among the winners was 75-year-old Irene Wordingham, who found out she had won over a video call with ambassador Danyl Johnson.
She said: "Thirty-thousand pound! Oh my God, I could kiss you if you were here. I just can’t believe it. It’s absolutely brilliant!”
And the money has come at just the right time with Christmas just around the corner.
Read More
“It means everything," she said. "We’ve had a bad year. It’s a year where we’ve had illness with my two daughters both being poorly. So now, it’s a good ending.
“I can treat my two daughters and my grandchildren which is just brilliant. They all come to me and I cook the Christmas dinner for my two daughters, their husbands and my two grandkids.
Irene has also said she cooks Christmas dinners for some of her neighbours: “If there’s anyone else about, I’ll plate up for them too.”
She now plans to spend her winning on a dream cruise to the Far East, and said she'll celebrate with some brandy.
She added: "I won’t be able to go on a cruise just yet, but I will be able to next year with my friend. I’d like to go to the Far East; Singapore and Dubai. So, it’ll be brilliant, won’t it.
“I’ve got some brandy in the cupboard, we’ll open it. I hope we’ll be able to have a street party at some point. It’s usually me that organises it.”
Everyday throughout the December draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold. People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.