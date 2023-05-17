Famous Sheffield artist Pete McKee has unveiled plans for a show revealing the full backstory of the couple in one of his most iconic paintings

He has painted a whole series of 30 pictures to tell the story of the couple and how they met, which will go on exhibition for the first time later this year, and is offering fans of the painting the chance to be featured too. The show is also part performance.

He says the exhibition celebrates the story behind the mural and the important role of pubs in the community.

Opening in the city in November, Frank and Joy — A Love Story is an interactive exhibition sharing the tale of two of the artist’s most-loved characters.

The Snog was painted by Pete on the side of Fagan’s pub on Broad Lane in Sheffield, in 2013.

The exhibition, opening a decade after the original mural was painted, will celebrate Frank and Joy’s life story told through their local, while showcasing the vital role pubs play within our communities.

It will open at Trafalgar Warehouse in Sheffield city centre from November 4 November 19, 2023 and tickets are available now.

PIctured is one work, The Meeting

As part of the exhibition, people are being asked to submit photos of their own “The Snog,” from either in front of the mural or in or outside their own favourite pub. Entries should be emailed to [email protected] by July 31.

Pete, whose other Sheffield murals include Frank the Whippet and Muriel, said: “Happy 10th anniversary to Frank and Joy! When I painted the mural a decade ago, I never imagined it would become such a landmark in my city.

“I’m very excited to share the story of Sheffield’s favourite couple in Frank and Joy — A Love Story. The work in this exhibition is about relationships, not only between people, but also between a pub and the communities they can create.

“I really want to mark Frank and Joy as characters themselves, but I also know how important the mural is generally to the people of Sheffield and beyond and find the concept of how pubs have influenced and shaped society really interesting. This exhibition will be a celebration of all those things.

Famous Sheffield artist Pete McKee, pictured, has unveiled plans for a show revealing the full backstory of the couple in one of his most iconic paintings. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Over the years I have been sent many photos of people creating their own version of The Snog, often taken on their own wedding day right in front of the mural itself, or in other pubs or places that are special to them, so I thought it would be lovely to include as many of these images in the exhibition as possible as well. We’re looking forward to receiving as many as possible.”

The exhibition is part performance and booking is required.

Tickets are priced at £7 (£5 plus booking fees) for adults, and £5 (£3 plus booking fees) for children (aged 12-18). Children under the age of 12 and assistant carers do not require a ticket but must visit with a full priced adult.

Log onto www.frankandjoy.co.uk to get tickets.