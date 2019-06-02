Pictures from the Leeds Fun Dog Show that will melt your heart
There were hounds abound at Leeds Donkey Sanctuary on Sunday as dog owners brought their pets along for the annual fun dog show.
The sanctuary at Eccup, north Leeds, hosted various categories such as 'Dog Most Like Its Owner', as well as terrier racing. Click through for the heart-melting photographs.
1. The pug life chose me
Fun dog show at The Donkey Sanctuary, Leeds.
2. Sun's out tongue's out
A Jack Russell terrier at the Leeds Donkey Sanctuary dog show
3. It's a dog's life
This Jack Russell seemed to be enjoying himself
4. ...get set...
Dog racing at the show at Leeds Donkey Sanctuary
