The dolphins were spotted during a cruise on the Yorkshire Belle, which takes its passengers on tours from Bridlington along the coast to see the sights, spot seabirds and occasionally dolphins.

This particular cruise, on Saturday afternoon, saw the pod of dolphins play amongst the wake of the cruiser and delighted those on board.

Among them was The Yorkshire Post’s Head of Audio Visual Marisa Cashill who captured these images.

And while it’s not uncommon to see dolphins off the Yorkshire coast, especially around Scarborough, it is still an incredible sight when they do arrive.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust says: “With regular sightings in Scarborough, Yorkshire’s most common dolphin species is the charismatic and highly sociable bottlenose dolphin.

"Often seen in groups (or pods) of up to 15 animals, these acrobatic marine mammals are regularly spotted somersaulting through the waves close to Yorkshire’s shores. Weighing in at an average of 500kg, the UK’s bottlenose dolphins are the largest in the world.”

