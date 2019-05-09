Planning applications from across Leeds

Here is a full list of planning applications in Leeds from April 29 to May 6:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE

T7 Lime - Fell and remove, tree was standing upright until three months ago when it developed a significant lean towards the property, evidence of movement in the root plate, Adel Willows, Otley Road. T1 Silver Birch - Remove due to growing over driveway due to density of planting to allow others to develop so no replacement required. T2 Willow - Remove due to growing out towards house and lack of light into whole area. No real amenity value. T3 Sycamore -3 metre growth reduction on top to allow more light into the area, keeping the Ivy on the tree for privacy purposes, 10 East Causeway Close, Adel. Alterations including gable roof extension to form habitable rooms in loft space; juliet balcony to front; dormer windows to rear, Stonecroft Avenue, Des Hirondelles, Pool In Wharfedale. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 46 The Poplars, Bramhope.

ALWOODLEY

T1 Silver Birch - Reduce by 15% T2 Silver Birch - Remove poor specimen due to poor pruning. T3 Oak - To remove as leaning towards house. T4 Maple - Thin only by 10%. T5 Oak - No action required. T6 Silver Birch - Remove poor twisted specimen. Removing 3 of the above trees would allow the remaining to develop, as they have been planted too close together, 17A Swallow Drive. T1 Beech - 3 meters crown reduction and 7 meter crown lift, 44 Linton Avenue. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear; rooflights to front, 2 Deanswood Gardens, Moortown. T1 Sycamore - Crown Lift over shop roof by 2m. Remove the branch touching street light T2 -Ash - Remove low over extended branch over Brandon Court track T3 - Chestnut - No action required T4 - Ash - Dead Wood Only T5 Sycamore - Remove water shoots at base and 2 lower branches either side of stem at 6’ & 12’. Dead Wood T6 Poplar - Dead wood only T7 Chestnut - Signs of canker on East side of base cavity at the base of branch on Eastern side overhanging towards Brandon Terrace. Recommend 40% (20’) Crown Reduction to alleviate weight and sail in canopy T8 Ash - Single Stem tree to 20’ the splits into 3. Large open canopy with old pruning cuts at the break. Recommend 30-40% crown reduction (20’) to eliminate stress and sail in canopy, The Gables, Brandon Court, Shadwell. Two storey/first floor and single storey front/side and rear extensions; basement conversion to habitable room; raised patio area at rear and addition of roof lanterns, Manor Park, Manor House Lane. Two storey extension to rear; Rooflights to front, 40 High Ash Avenue. Raise in roof height with dormer window to rear; single storey side extension; conservatory to rear with link extension to new build annexe to rear with dormer window and rooms in roofspace, 14 Osprey Grove. T1 , T2 Silver Birch - Draw back overhanging branches by 1 meter and reduce crown by 1.5 meters, 5 Grange Croft.

ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD

Part two story, part first floor side extension erection of outbuilding to side/rear, The Cottage, 33 Moor Knoll Lane, East Ardsley. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 9 of Planning Application 18/06819/FU, Moor Knoll Lane, East Ardsley. Single storey extension to side and rear, 93 Longthorpe Lane, Thorpe. Single storey rear and side extension, 81 Cherry Tree Walk, East Ardsley. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 7 of Planning Application 16/05028/OT, Land To Rear Of 53 Main Street, East Ardsley.

ARMLEY

Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a dormer window to rear, 5 Westfield Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4 and 5 of Planning Application 18/06282/FU, 1 - 3 Town Street. Single storey extension to side and rear, Juliet Balcony to rear, new windows to side; Outbuilding to rear, 61 Kirkstall Avenue, Bramley. Change of use from a dwelling house (C3) to a House of Multiple Occupation (C4), 22 Armley Park Road. Single storey rear extension, 18 Armley Grange Oval. Single storey side and rear extension, 37 Armley Grange Avenue. Eleven houses, one block of four bungalows with staff facilities and one block of twelve flats with one staff accommodation unit, Land Off Cockshott Lane.

BEESTON AND HOLBECK

Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 8 of Planning Application 18/06491/FU, Premier House, Ring Road, Beeston. Installation of new power supply and GRP sub station, 1 Brown Avenue, Holbeck. New two storey office block (B1) with associated car parking, bin and cycle store and landscaping, 131 Water Lane.

BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY

Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 13 of Planning Application 18/02691/FU, 1 Langley Terrace.

BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL

Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 5 and 8 of Planning Application 18/05391/FU, Land Adj To 405 York Road, Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 13 and 24 of Planning Application 17/06376/FU, 241 Cross Green Lane, Cross Green.

CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY

T1 Beech - Crown reduction of 1x large Beech tree by 50%. Beech tree originally would have been planted as hedging but has been neglected. T2 Beech - Crown Reduction by 50%. Tree has grown and is causing issues to garage. T3 Hawthorn - Crown thinning by 20%, to allow emergency works to garage, will be sympathetically pruned in proportion with Beech Trees. T4 Hawthorn - Crown Reduction by 50%, to allow emergency works to garage, will be sympathetically pruned in proportion with Beech Trees, 22 Broad Street, Farsley. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side; single storey extension to rear, 2 Ederoyd Grove, Stanningley. Addition of one storey to dwelling, to form first floor, 20 Foxholes Crescent, Calverley. Certificate of proposed lawful development for a loft conversion with roof light and ground floor bi-folding door to lounge 2 Melbourne Street, Farsley. Single storey conservatory to rear, 81 Crowther Avenue, Calverley. Change of use of former coach house to residential dwelling, Glenhurst Thornhill Drive.

CHAPEL ALLERTON

T1 Willow - Remove due to small garden and density of the trees around the house. No real amenity value. T2 Silver Birch - Remove due to small garden and density of the trees around the house. No real amenity value. T3 Ash - Remove due to small garden and density of the trees around the house. No real amenity value, 3 Redhouse Lane. Single storey extension to rear, 56 Mexborough Drive. Reserved Matters Application for residential development for 72 dwellings, Former Civil Service Sports Association Ground, Newton Road, Potternewton. Single storey extension to existing shop; change of use of first and second floors to form four flats, 88 Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR

Alterations including part single storey and part two storey side/rear extensioin incorporating integral garage to side; demolition of shed to rear; widening of driveway access to front, 26 Manston Way, Manston.

FARNLEY AND WORTLEY

Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 19/00736/FU, 20 Walsh Lane, New Farnley. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16 and 17 of Planning Application 12/02323/EXT, 249 Pudsey, Bramley.

GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON

Creation of cricket club facility including clubhouse, football training pitches, parking area and new access, Land Opposite Junction Of Ninelands Lane, Selby Road, Garforth. Retirement Care Village of 64 apartments and 29 bungalows (C2), with associated activity lawn, landscaping and car parking following the demolition of pavillion/social club building, Garforth Cricket Club, Church Lane.

GIPTON AND HAREHILLS

Change of use of dwelling (C3) to HMO(C4), 72 Bayswater Crescent, Harehills.

GUISELEY AND RAWDON

T1 Oak- Reduce by 30% from aprox 8m to 6m. The neighbour is complaining about the tree casting shade into their garden. The tree has been reduced for this reason in the past to the height we are applying for, 5A Ridge Close. T1 Weeping Willow - Badly diseased proposed removal and grind out the stump and re-plant a new specimen T2, T3 and T4 Lime - Reduce overall growth by approximately 2 metres to leave 3 well proportioned specimens of approx 5 metres in height T5, T6, T7 and T8 Dwarf Copper Beech - Reshape and manage the trees and reduce the recent growth by approximately 1 metre, Gateways Esholt Avenue. Alterations including part three storey, part two storey, part single storey front, side and rear extension with chimney and enclosed balcony; gable wall extension and dormer window to rear with roof lights to front; reduce gradient and resurface driveway to front, 61 Thorpe Lane. T1 and T2 Leylandii - To remove. T3 and T4 Suppressed Conifers- To remove. T5 Ash - Pollarded several times at various heights. To remove, 19 Westgate. Viburnum - Remove, 65 Westgate, Guiseley. 5.5m conservatory to rear, 2.7m to ridge height and 2.3m to eaves, 36 Woodlea Road, Yeadon. First floor side extension, 12 Springfield Terrace, Guiseley. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, porch to front; detached garage to rear, 83 Westfield Avenue, Yeadon. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear with rooflights to front; single storey extension to rear and single storey to front (removing porch), 3 Westbourne Drive, Guiseley. Single storey side/rear extension and conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 3 St Johns Way, Yeadon. Demolition of existing porch and construction of a single storey rear extension with terrace to rear, 3 Tranmere Drive, Guiseley. New gated wall to side, 7 Ridgeway, Guiseley.

HAREWOOD

T1 Ash - Remove, The Manor, 17 Manor Park ,Scarcroft. T1 Lime - Remove, Aberford C Of E Primary School, Main Street. T1- Birch- Reduce by 2.5-3m in height and 2m in spread. The tree has historically been ‘topped’ and now has significant decaying forming within the wounds. The tree now requires management to be safely retained, Cherry Trees, Woodacre Crescent, Bardsey. G1 - Remove several self seeded Ash trees growing from base of the stone wall to ground level. Due to eventually causing problems to the wall if left to grow, 5 Harewood Gate. First floor side extension, Manor Barn, 2 Station Lane, Thorner. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, Craig Y Don, 14 Blackmoor Lane, Bardsey. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 18/06295/FU Stone slate tiles to roof to match the existing dwelling, Bexley Lodge, College Farm Lane, Linton. Single storey rear extension, 14 Garsdale Fold, Collingham. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 2 Meadow Close, Bardsey. Retrospective application for alterations to approved rear extension roof profile and fenestration, orangery to rear; porch to front, Glen House, Harewood Road, Collingham. Change of use, including alterations of agricultural building to form rural workers dwelling, Moor Lodge Caravan Park, Blackmoor Lane, Bardsey. Conversion of building to dwelling with associated external alterations, One Oak Tarn Lane, Wike. Alterations including single storey side/rear extension to existing annexe; new vehicular access and gate to front, Springfield Taylor Lane, Scholes.

HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK

T1 Conifer - Remove, Hinsley Hall, 62 Headingley Lane. T1 Eucalyptus - To remove. Due to restricted area replanting is not felt appropiate other than an upright canopy tree, to be 1.5 meters from driveway and walls. Standard tree minmum size 8-10cm girth: 250-300cm height - such as Upright Rowan, Sorbus auc. ‘Streetwise’, / Sorbus auc ‘Fastigiata’, 2 Derwentwater Grove. T1 Sycamore - Reduce crown by 4 meters, to mitigate stress on poor union and help to stop advance of dieback, Spring Bank Primary School, Listed Building Application for internal refurbishments to all kitchen and shower areas, replacement floor finishes and lighting including circulation areas, staircases and landings, Coach House, Devonshire Hall, Cumberland Road. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 130 Ash Road.

HORSFORTH

T1 Oak - To reduce and shape by approximately 3 to 4 metres. Reason, there is a large bark inclusion and cavity at the crown break of a major limb on the garage side, 6 Redbeck Cottages, Low Hall Road. T1 Pear- Fell, No replacement planting required, holmfield Outwood Lane. t1 to T5 Ash - Cut back over hanging branches by approx 3 meters. T6 Oak - Cut back over hanging branches by approx 3 meters. T7 Alder - Cut back over hanging branches by approx 3 meters, Stephenson Group Ltd, Brookfoot Mills, Brookfoot Court, Low Lane. T1 Ash - Fell due to avoid fouling a high level power line. T2, T3 - Remove as they will damage important boundary fencing and later over-hang the power line. T4 - Remove due to hanging over the power line, Aire Cottage, 1 Fleet Thro Road, Single storey rear extension; dormer window to rear with rooflights to front, 15 St Margarets Avenue. Single storey side extension and part conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, 84 Hall Lane. Listed Building Application for an additional bronze engraved plaque to war memorial, WW2 War Memorial, Junction Of Fink Hill And Broadway (ring Road). Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 115 Hawksworth Road. Illuminated digital display to bus shelter, Adjacent To Horsforth Hall Park, Broadway. Change of use of garages to flat with a new drive access, Garages At 1 Clarence Drive.

HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE

Reserved matters application for office building no. 3, pursuant to outline planning permission 13/02619/OT, Whitehall Riverside, Whitehall Road. Change of use of Unit 4 to allow for a private medical clinic (Class D1) or office (Class B1a) use, unit 4 5 Wellington Place. Listed Building Application for external redecoration of front and side elevations, The Griffin, 31 Boar Lane. External redecoration of front and side elevations, the Griffin 31 Boar Lane. Extension to side of existing workshop building, Tate Accident Repair Centre, Balm Road, Hunslet. Two non illuminated signs, Stafford House, Leathley Road, Hunslet. External decoration to Stafford House and adding new windows, feature cladding and signage to Unit 2, Stafford House, Leathley Road. Two illuminated signs, briggate Dental Practice, 4 Briggate. One illuminated sign, 34-39 Boar Lane. Listed Building application for internal refurbishment works to common areas and vacant office suites of Bond House, Equity House and Sterling House; works to basement store room of Bond House and basement toilets of Sterling House, bond House, Equity House And Sterling House, The Bourse.

KILLINGBECK AND SEACROFT

T1, T2 Lime - Reduce the height of the trees by no more than 4 metres and draw the sides in by approximately 2-3 metres to suitable growth points, 14 Lyme Chase, Seacroft. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 20 of Planning Application 16/07382/FU, Seacroft Crescent. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6, 10, 14, 16, 17, 18, 22 and 23 of Planning Application 18/03486/FU, Kentmere Approach And Former Asket Primary School. Retrospective detached wood shed to rear, 284 Ramshead Drive, Seacroft.

KIRKSTALL

Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6 and 12 of Planning Application 17/08353/FU, Site Of Former Merry Monk Public House, Kirkstall Hill. 6.0m single storey rear extension, 3.9 to ridge height and 2.8m to eaves, 281 Spen Lane, West Park. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for Change of Use from A3 (Cafe and Restaurants) to C3 (residential), First Floor Office, Rear Of 346 Kirkstall Road. Replacement roof and new pitched roof to church with associated works (amendment to approval 18/06576/FU), Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Vesper Road.

LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE

Erection of part 7, part 11 and part 18 storey student accommodation building and commercial unit (Use Class A3 or A4) and alterations to public realm and associated landscaping works - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 16/07741/FU - Re-wording of condition 6(ii) to say “the approved mitigation works shall be fully implemented within 2 months of the occupation of the development”; re-wording of condition 27 to say “the approved details shall be implemented with 2 months of the occupation of the development”, re-workding of condition 30 to say “the hard landscape works shall be completed within 2 months of the occupation of any part of the development, Land At St Albans Place And Belgrave Gardens, Leeds. T1 Ash - Remove the large decaying tree to as close to ground level as possible and remove all the debris generated from site, Blenheim Lodge, 24 Blackman Lane, Woodhouse. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 17 and 21 of Planning Application 18/04278/FU, 6 Bingley Street, Woodhouse. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 13, 25 and 26 of Planning Application 16/03619/FU,

Land At Lodge Street, Fenton Street And Back Ibbetson Place. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 8 of Planning Application 14/05976/OT, Former Yorkshire Post Site, Wellington Street. One double sided freestanding digital advertisement sign, Kirkstall Road, A65. Change of use from offices (use class B1) to educational, training and faith activities (use class Sui Generis), 2 Grant Avenue, Sheepscar. Installation of sculpture to temporary event space, O/S 115 - 125 Briggate.

MIDDLETON PARK

Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with extension over and balcony to rear, 426 Ring Road, Beeston Park. Change of use of landscaped area to car parking area, Land Between 23 To 33 Broom Gardens, Belle Isle. 3.1m single storey rear extension, 3.6m to ridge height and 2.4m to eaves, 84 Helston Walk, Middleton.

MOORTOWN

T15 T22 Horse Chestnut - Dismantle due to disease. T4 Small Cherry - Dismantle due to disease. T72 Sycamore - Dismantle due to disease, St Gemma’s Hospice, 329 Harrogate Road, Moortown. G3 6 Lime Trees - Remove major deadwood and draw back from telephone lines to give a 1 metre clearance, Holy Trinity Church, 14 Parkside Green, Meanwood. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to gable and dormer window to rear; rooflight to front, 17 Parkside Crescent, Meanwood. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of the loft; rooflights to front and rear, 25 High Moor Crescent, Moor Allerton. Single storey rear extension linking main house to outbuilding and garage, 2 Southlands Crescent, Moortown. Listed Building for fitting of covers over stone carvings on church facades, Meanwood Methodist Church, Monk Bridge Road. Fitting of covers over stone carvings on church facades, Meanwood Methodist Church, Monk Bridge Road. Roof extension to form gable end; loft conversion including rear dormer window and two rooflights to front elevation, 33 Moor Allerton Crescent, Moor Allerton.

MORLEY NORTH

Two detached dwellings, Land To Rear Of 23 King Street, Drighlington. Detached dwelling and pair of garages, 111 Whitehall Road, Drighlington.

MORLEY SOUTH

Part two storey part single storey front, side and rear extension, 6 Tingley Crescent, Tingley. Certificate of existing lawful development for an extension to provide a storage facility for materials, Rehoboth House, Foster Close, Morley. Replacement windows to apartments, Fairfield House, 51 Scatcherd Lane, Morley.

OTLEY AND YEADON

G1 - Trim back the low overhang up to gutter height back to the wall as previously done, then above gutter height drawback branch ends to five a 3 to 4m clearance of the house roof, 4 Weston Lane, Otley. T1, T2, T3 Sycamore - Fell due to significant leaf drop to the owners property, 25 Guycroft, Otley. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 19 of Planning Application 18/06788/FU, Leeds Bradford Airport, Whitehouse Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 17 of Planning Application 15/01313/FU, Unit 4 Westfield Mills, Kirk Lane, Yeadon. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of Planning Application 18/04470/LI, 43 Ilkley Road, Otley.

PUDSEY

Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of loft; rooflights to front and rear, 41 Walmer Grove. Variation of condition 24 (Noise Survey) of previous planning approval 18/04397/FU, Pudsey Sports And Social Club, 8 Parkfield Terrace. Detached single storey outbuilding to rear, 13 Swinnow Drive, Swinnow. Conversion and extension of former school science block to form 16 apartments with car parking, The Grange, Richardshaw Lane.

ROTHWELL

T1 & T2 Lime - 15% canopy thin and deadwood to maintain the tree and allow more light into the properties, 25 / 27 Castle Lodge Way. T1 Oak - Remove side limb (marked on attached proposal) G2 Assorted - Reduce height to 4 - 5 meters and thin by 20%. G3 Sycamore - Reduce height by 4-5 metes and thin crown by 20%, de Vere Oulton Hall Hotel, Rothwell Lane. Change of use (C2 use class to B1 use class), cloverfield House, Quarry Road, Woodlesford. Single storey side extension to form ancillary accommodation, 32 Aberford Road, Oulton.

ROUNDHAY

T2, T4 Sycamore - Remove due to clay shrinkage subsidence by proven root tresspass, 2 Hollin Hill Cottages. Single storey side and rear extension and porch to front - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 16/04768/FU - relocation of toilet window front side to front elevation, replacement of rear patio doors with bi-fold doors and roof light to rear elevation re-locate to side elevation, 61 North Park Avenue, Lidgett Park, Leeds. Two storey extension to side, extension to gable and single storey extension to front, 30 Earlswood Avenue, Moor Allerton. Dormer window to rear, 12 Kingswood Avenue, Moor Allerton. Single storey side extension, Woodlands Manor, Park Avenue, Roundhay. Part two storey, part single storey extension to side and rear, 110 Street Lane.

TEMPLE NEWSAM

T1 Sycamore - To fell, 4 High Bank Gardens, Colton. T1 Chestnut - Reduce tree by 25% to reduce the sail in the canopy as the trunk is multi stemmed, 1 School Lane, Colton. Detached garage to rear, 58 Green Lane, Whitkirk. Single storey rear extension; infill extension to side, 463 Selby Road, Halton. Drive through coffee shop (A1/A3/A5); removal of tower feature; alterations to car park and formation of new accesses; bin stores and plant areas; provision of outside seating areas; alterations to landscaping and other associated works, Colton Retail Park, Colton. Single storey rear extension, 6 Hertford Croft, Colton. Outline application for two dwellings (all matters reserved), Land Off Dunhill Crescent, Halton.

WEETWOOD: T1 Oak - Fell due to fungus growth around base of the tree and on main stem, replace with oak 8-10 cm girth 3meters high, 5 Beckside Gardens. T1-T2 Hawthorn - Reduce the larger Hawthorn by 2 metres all round and lightly reduce the smaller Hawthorn by no more than 1 metre all round. T3 Hawthorn - Reduce the tree located on Back of Albert Road by no more than 2 metres all round. T4 Laburnum - Lightly reduce the Laburnum on of Back Albert Road by no more than 1 metre all round, 5 - 6 Albert Grove, Headingley. Single storey rear extension, 476 Spen Lane, West Park.

WETHERBY

T1 Oak - Lateral limb extending 10m to the south to be shortened significantly 2-4m with the aim of reducing weight and leverage from part of the stem subject to decay to improve the form of the tree overall. T2 Beech - Removal of 2 stub cut limbs in lower canopy. T3 Sycamore - Remove damaged stem at union. See attached report, Bayford And Co Ltd Reception Area, The Coach House, Bowcliffe Hall, Paradise Way, Bramham. T66 Oak - Tear cut to be significantly shortened by 2-4m. T108 Beech - Removal of past stub, cut limbs. T89 Sycamore - Remove damaged stem at union due to squirrel damage, Bayford And Company Ltd, Bowcliffe Hall, Paradise Way, Bramham. T1 Conifer - Cut down and remove, grind out stump, 3 Prospect Villas. T1 Sycamore - Located at the back of the property. Prune and reduce the spread of lateal branching by 2-2.5 metre to reduce the branch weight and leverage, 4 Freely Fields, Bramham. Prune the following property items: T1 T2 T3 European Lime - located at the 3rd party property (no 214 High Street). Pollard to approximately 8 to 9 metres at a suitable point, 216 High Street, Boston Spa. Single storey rear extension, 12 Lyndon Close, Bramham. Single storey rear extension with raised decking, 11 Ullswater Rise. First floor front and single storey side extensions, 23 Ullswater Drive. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/02841/LI, The Old Hall, Back Lane, Bramham. Single storey rear extension, 5 Barleyfields Road. Extend a perimeter wall and add a gate to side, 1 Castle Grove. First floor side extension; single storey rear extension; new walling and window to existing integral store, 6 Grove Crescent,