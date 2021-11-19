Plans for another holiday park near Hornsea despite locals saying they are 'inundated'

The latest plans are for the garden centre and surrounding fields on Main Road, Cowden

Plans by the applicant, Sue Earle, propose putting up 81 static caravans, as well as 25 glamping pods, and 11 pitches for tourers at Coastal Retreat on Main Road, Cowden.

The 19-acre site, currently a garden centre and farmland, dwarfs the neighbouring Southfield Caravan and Camping Park, which was given planning permission on appeal this year and is due to open next season.

Meanwhile, just a mile away on the outskirts of Mappleton, plans were approved in April for 35 touring caravan pitches and 24 camping pods at Sea View Farm.

The proposal includes glamping pods, static caravans and pitches for touring caravans

Cowden Holiday Park is across the road, while a short walk away is the Cross Keys pub, where there are more holiday homes.

Cowden Parish Council’s chairman Shawn Mars said he had no objections to the plans - but there was no point fighting them anyway.

He said: “We are inundated with them but whatever we say as a parish council is overruled by the local council and it always has been and always will be. It bothers me, but what’s the point of fighting something that you know at the end of the day they are going to pass?

“Everybody wants tourism because we are on the East Coast, that’s where they want it - there’s no point putting it in Rotherham or Bradford. They want people to come to the East Coast and spend money and they do spend money to be fair.”

As well as six surface water ponds, the plans include an amenity building, manager’s accommodation, internal roads and 219 car parking spaces. The plans claim six full-time jobs will be created as part of the development.