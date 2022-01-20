Plans for drive-through coffee shop submitted for former factory site near Beverley

Lovel Capital Projects' proposed coffee shop

Lovel Capital Projects wants to add the facilities alongside a filling station and convenience store, plans for which were cleared last month after a planning inspector overturned an earlier refusal by East Riding Council.

Three business units are proposed, with nine parking spaces while the coffee shop will have 26, on the former factory site on Killingwoldgraves Lane just off the A1079.

Managing director Philip Lovel said: “Following the successful appeal we are now moving forward with an operator for the filling station and the convenience store and the new application has been submitted with the intention of regenerating the rest of a brownfield site which has been derelict since 2009.

Lovel Developments' filling station site off the Killingwoldgraves roundabout

“We expect the drive-through coffee shop to create between 20 and 30 full-time equivalent jobs, with more employment to be generated by the business units.

"We hope to be able to reveal more details soon about the opportunities which will be presented by the filling station and convenience store."

Last month East Riding Council was ordered to pay Lovel Capital Projects's legal costs after being found to have acted “unreasonably” when rejecting plans for the petrol station and convenience store.

It is the second time that a petrol station in the vicinity has been allowed permission on appeal in recent months.

A rival, BP Oil, was given planning permission last August for a petrol station on the other side of the roundabout just 200 yards away.