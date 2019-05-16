Plans submitted for luxury apartments in House of Fraser store in Hull

Plans have been submitted to turn Hull's House of Fraser store into a "dynamic mix of retail, restaurant, residential and office space".

The freeholders of the store - Redefine Paragon Square Hull Limited - claim they have been "overwhelmed" by demand for luxury services apartments in the store, which they are now branding 1, Paragon Square.

The store was saved from closure in the run up to Christmas after a deal was reached between the landlord, Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley and Hull Council.

A statement issued on Thursday by Redefine said the proposals involve comprehensively redeveloping the building.

They said they were working closely with the council, as well as Hull Business Improvement District, House of Fraser, Caffe Nero and House of Fraser.

They added: "Whilst all long-term retail lease negotiations are still ongoing all are very hopeful that a positive outcome will be achieved.

"Irrespective of these negotiations, Redefine is committed to rejuvenating the building into a 24-hour hub of activity."

They said their sales and marketing campaign for the apartments would be up and running in the next few weeks.