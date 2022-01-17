Plans submitted to turn historic coach house which once served Beningbrough Hall into homes

Dawnay Coach House

York-based restoration experts GEM Construction wants to renovate and refurbish eight dilapidated buildings off Chapman's Lane, Shipton-by-Beningbrough, thought to have been built by Colonel Dawnay at the end of the 19th century or start of the 20th.

Plans, currently in front of planners at Hambleton District Council, will see the impressive buildings converted into three homes, along with two, separate new, "historically sensitive" homes.

The buildings would have housed the horse-drawn coaches of Beningbrough Hall, one of England's finest Baroque mansions, two miles away.

The house was built in 1716 by wealthy landowner John Bourchier and in 1827 passed through marriage to the Dawnay family.

The coach house fell into disrepair with the rise of the motor car in the 1930s and most recently were used for livestock, hay and storage.

Director of GEM Construction Mike Green said: "Even though Dawnay Coach House is in a derelict state, it is an outstanding and beautiful building, a rural jewel with real presence and stature.

"You only have to take one look at the buildings to sense the history there, their links to the Dawnay family and the last hundred years of local country and estate life."

Maria Boyce of Arkle Boyce Architects, Holbeck, Leeds, which is in charge of the project design, said: "Dawnay Coach House has been unoccupied for many years, with

much of the impressive, historical fabric sorely in need of considerable repair and conservation works in securing the building's heritage and integrity for future generations to enjoy.

"The proposals create significant opportunities to enhance Dawnay Coach House by repair and conservation, removing harmful details and reinstating [materials] which

have become damaged, such as roof and guttering."

The plans aim to highlight the history and journey the buildings have been on, including careful attention to detail with windows and doorways and openings and infill to

arches in the brickwork.

The new homes will come with either gardens or courtyards, car parking, electric vehicle charging, heat recovery and renewable energy systems - solar, air source and ground source heating are being considered. The scheme will see passing places added along Chapman's Lane, as well as a turning spot.

GEM Construction employs 35 full- time staff, alongside sister company, Lanstone Conservation, which specialises in ecclesiastical, historic and ancient buildings and monuments.

The company is currently involved in the development of a new refectory restaurant on the site of the former Minster School in York.