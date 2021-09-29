Plea to Yorkshire businesses to help send terminally ill mum, 21, and young son on dream Disney World trip

Terminally ill Alysha Jacques faces a race against time to get to Disney World

Alysha Jacques, 21, who is suffering from terminal liver disease, has been told she is not expected to live more than the next five years.

Now family and friends are making a fresh drive to send her and son Joshua to Florida to visit the world famous visitor attraction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier fundraising drives have raised some of the cash, but now a new push is being made, with Doncaster firms and businesses being urged to provide cash and prizes for a fundraising raffle which will take place next month.

Organiser Emma Grix said: “We want to help raise funds for Alysha to go on her dream trip while she still can.

"Alysha has terminal liver failure and at the time, she was given until she was 30 years to live.

"Unfortunately, we have received more bad news with regards to Alysha’s health and she has now been told she has between 12 months to five years to live.

“A sky dive by Alysha’s brother Ryan earlier this raised around £3,000, but unfortunately we still don’t have enough funds to send her to Florida,” added Emma.

She has created a raffle which will be drawn live on Facebook on October 31 and added: “I’m still looking for prize donations from local businesses and the community.

"We are kindly asking the businesses of Doncaster for help for us as a family make her wishes come true.”

Said Alysha earlier this year: “When I was 15, I got told my liver was damaged and nothing was ever done about it. For many years I’ve been in nothing but pain and poorly.

"No medication or anything is going to help. I’m not going to get better and things can only get worse from here.

"My poor little man Joshua doesn’t and isn’t going to know a thing as he will be heartbroken. Here’s to making the best memories with my family and friends and please everyone, live every day like its your last.”