England player Phil Foden's signature new bleached hairstyle is being emulated by fans across the country ahead of the Euros final on Sunday

Dominic Ackah-Amihere, who owns the Urban QTR salon in Beverley, said he had seen a wave of customers - both young and adult - requesting the squad member's iconic white blonde style.

But while on trend as football fever grips the nation ahead of England's final against Italy on Sunday, the stylist said such requests can be expensive and take hours, but should always be carried out by an experienced hairdresser.

One hair salon in Burnley, Lancashire, meanwhile has offered free hair cuts in the styles of England players ahead of the finals.

"Everyone wants the Phil Foden at the moment," Mr Ackah-Amihere told The Yorkshire Post.

"I've seen and heard of men and kids requesting it, and one boy who was seven asked for it as well. Children at that age shouldn't be having their hair bleached, if I'm honest.

"In all the hairdresser groups I'm in, everyone is saying the same. Some stylists are sick of being asked for it.

Mr Ackah-Amihere said that the style, which involves bleaching all the colour out of a person's hair until it is white, can cost an average of £80 and take hours to do for those with darker hair.

"If you are going to do it though, I would not recommend doing it on the cheap. It will just end up looking brassy and then you will have to have it done again, so it will work out being more expensive.

"It's definitely better to get it done by a proper, professional stylist. I would seriously not recommend trying to bleach your own hair at home."

Foden, a Manchester City forward, has previously been compared to Paul Gascoigne with his recently-unveiled bleached hairstyle.

Gascoigne sported the same style during Euro 96 as he shone in England’s run to the semi-finals and Foden is aiming to go one better, having regained the trust of England boss Gareth Southgate after being sent home from duty last year.

“I’ve had the same haircut for what seems like ages now so I thought I’d just try something new," he told a press conference ahead of England's opening match against Croatia last month.