Police close road after body found in Wakefield

A body was found in Wakefield this afternoon, it has been confirmed.

Police were called at around 2.30pm today (Saturday, February 8) to reports that a body had been found.

It is unclear exactly where the body was found, but officers have closed off a section of the Aire and Calder Navigation close to the River Calder and the Kings Road Lock.

Eyewitnesses said they had seen fire engines, ambulances and the air ambulance in attendance earlier this afternoon.

A number of emergency vehicles remain on scene, and several paths have been blocked with police tape.

Vehicles are restricted from accessing parts of Foxholes Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the death was not believed to be suspicious.