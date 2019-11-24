Police continue desperate search for West Yorkshire 81-year-old pensioner missing for a full week

Police are continuing a desperate search to find a missing 81-year-old pensioner - a week after the last sighting of him.

Colin Vasey is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

He was last seen near Dewsbury Minster at around 6.01am on Sunday, 17 November.

He is approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

Despite extensive enquiries on the ground – using specialist search officers who have been working around the clock, dogs, the police helicopter, diving unit and a drone as well as colleagues from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well a massive media appeal – the 81-year-old remains missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees CID is leading the investigation.

DCI Gaffney said: “We are doing absolutely everything we can to reunite Colin with his family. They are sick with worry about him.

“They all just want to see him return safely. We have always been very worried for Colin’s welfare – he left his house at around 530am on Sunday 17 November in clothing unsuitable for the cold and wet conditions we have had recently.

“It is now a week on since he was last seen and with every passing hour Colin is not found we are becoming more and more worried.

“Our best search team though has been members of the public who have responded incredibly to appeals by us and the family– especially through social media.

“Those appeals have helped to increase awareness of who Colin is, what he looks like and why we need to find him.

“The appeals have reached thousands of people across West Yorkshire and beyond – they have reached far more people than we could ever have officers on the ground.

“Members of the public have been a second set of ‘eyes on the ground’ and people have called in with information that has helped our understanding of Colin’s last known movements so we can focus our search efforts.

“There have even been possible sightings too – although sadly these have turned out not to be Colin – but it is clear the message is getting across.

“And I am appealing again today – directly to everyone reading this – to help spread the message. Just by retweeting a message or sharing a facebook post or even just through word of mouth you could help unearth a vital clue as to Colin’s whereabouts.”