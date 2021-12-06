Police helicopter and mountain rescue teams searching for missing woman in North Yorkshire

Concerns for Britany Wheldon were raised by her worried family at around 4.30pm on Sunday (December 5).

The 21-year-old, from Malton, was last seen at around 9.30am the same day in the Allerston area near Pickering. Her black Kia Picanto car was found nearby.

Police searches, supported by mountain rescue team volunteers and a police helicopter, are ongoing in and around Dalby Forest.

Police are searching Dalby Forest for Britany

Britany is described as white with long straight blonde hair and a slim build. It is believed she was wearing grey leggings, a white and black jumper, possibly a hi-viz riding top, and a pale pink body warmer with a hood.