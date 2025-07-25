Police helicopter joins search for missing 14-year-old girl in North Yorkshire
At round 7:45pm on Thursday (Jul 24) 14-year-old Isabelle was reported missing from her home in Thixendale, south of Malton.
Police have said the last time she was reported to have been seen was 2pm that same day.
Isabelle may have been riding a black bike, and wearing a pink helmet.
An image was released of the 14-year-old, however police have confirmed Isabeller no longer has braided hair - which was described as long and frizzy/straight.
She may be wearing a cream/white Fox hoodie, tie-dye maroon Nike jogging trousers and brown walking boots.
Ground searches took place overnight and a police helicopter was deployed.
These searches continued into Friday (Jul 25).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information, including anyone who may have seen her cycling in the area, has dashcam or CCTV footage of her in the area since yesterday evening, or anyone who has any other information.
“Please contact us on 101 to share information. If you see Isabelle, please call 999 immediately.”