Missing York boy Kyle Clouston

Kyle Clouston, who is 11, was reported missing from his home in Haxby at around 5pm this evening.

It is believed Kyle could have traveled to York city centre.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for information.

Kyle is described as 4ft 10in, with dark brown hair and is of large build. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike jacket, black gym trousers and a cream t-shirt.