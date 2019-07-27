Police launch urgent appeal as mother and son go missing in West Yorkshire

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing mother and son in Bradford.

Louise Mitchell 27, and her son Bentley 3, were last seen on Thursday and were reported missing yesterday.

She is known to the Eccleshill area of the City.

She is described as a white female, 5ft4, appears younger than she is, purple hair, blue eyes, front teeth missing and a tattoo of a border collie on her right wrist.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police via the online options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting log 1790 of 26 July or call the 101 number.