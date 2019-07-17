Police launch urgent appeal for missing Yorkshire teen

Have your say

Police are searching for a missing teenager in York.

Dannella Duncan, 17, may be in the Foxwood area of York, and has links to the Acomb area.

She was last seen leaving her home in Kexby Avenue to go to college at 9am on Monday 15 July 2019.

She is described as white, with very long brown hair, green eyes, slim build and a pale complexion.

She has scarring on her left leg.

She was last seen wearing a hooded top, black leggings and trainers.

Anyone who sees Dannella, or knows where she is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Please select option 1, and quote reference number 12190128472.