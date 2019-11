Have your say

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Kai Donkin has not been seen since 10.30am today at his home in East Hull.

Kai Donkin

Police said he is 4'6" tall, slim, brown hair, wearing a black Sandico jacket, a Hull FC shirt, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers.

Any information about Kai, log it with police with the log number 280 241119.