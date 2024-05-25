Police make urgent appeal to find missing sisters, aged 15 and 11, from Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said there are “significant concerns” for the welfare of Kacey Weston, who has been reported missing from Bradford.
She was last seen at her home in the Tong area of Bradford at around 9.50am today (May 25).
She is thought to be with her sister, Evie, who is 11.
The 15-year-old is described as being about 5ft tall, and wearing black leggings/shorts and a pink jumper.
Evie is described as 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.
She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black hoodie with a pink coloured butterfly on the hood.
Kacey and Evie are believed to be together, and both are said to be vulnerable, police said.
Anyone who can help is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 999, quoting incident number 663 of May 25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.