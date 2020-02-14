Pregnant West Yorkshire woman launches fundraiser for the 31-year-old terminally ill father of her child

Have your say

A West Yorkshire woman has launched a fundraiser for her 31-year-old terminally ill partner's funeral after falling pregnant.

Rebecca Allen's partner Benjamin has been battling stage four bowel cancer for over two years.

Rebecca Allen and her partner Benjamin

However, Benjamin has now stopped responding to treatment and has been put on palliative care.

The pair are now in a hospice receiving care to manage his pain at their home in Huddersfield.

Rebecca told how the couple has been 'blessed' to find out they are expecting their first child.

She is now spending 24 hours a day as Benjamin's full time carer at home.

Rebecca has launched a fundraising page on GoFundMe to raise £5,000 towards funeral costs.

She posted on the page: "We have been blessed to find out we are also expecting our first child, which in its own way makes this moment even more devastating.

"It is always hard losing a partner but it has constantly been playing on my mind how I will be able to afford his funeral.

"Any help and contributions towards this would be greatly appreciated."

To visit the page and donate, click here.