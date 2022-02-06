Prince Charles 'honoured' that Camilla will become his Queen Consort when he takes the throne

The Queen with her red box

He issued a heartfelt message praising the future Queen Camilla’s “steadfast support” on a momentous milestone weekend heralding the start of Britain’s first ever Platinum Jubilee.

It saw the Queen use her Accession Day message to express a “sincere wish” that Camilla will, in time, become Queen Consort to the future King Charles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Majesty, 95, also urged the public to give Charles and Camilla the “same support” that she continues to enjoy before describing how she was “blessed” by the support of both Prince Philip and the Queen Mother.

“I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family,” wrote Her Majesty in a personal intervention following years of speculation about Camilla’s future title. “I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”

The remarks were later endorsed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Jusitn Welby, who said he would “warmly weclome” Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

It came as a touching new photograph was released of the Queen working on official documents from her famous red box at Sandringham where her father, King George VI, died 70 years ago.

Poignantly, a photo of the late King adorns a side table as the Queen, resplendent in a pale green dress, smiles in what, by Royal standards, appears to be a slightly spartan room. The picture captures a working monarch devoted to duty – the central tenet of her lifetime of service - and hoping to enable a smooth succession after being left bereft by the death of Prince Philip, 99, last April after a 73-year marriage.

And, on a weekend of carefully choreographed events, Prince Charles – who, in turn, is the longest serving heir to the throne - praised the quiet example of both his mother and his wife.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years,” he wrote. “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.”

Prince Charles then acknowledged the symbolism of the Queen’s future wishes nearly 17 years after his then controversial wedding to Camilla who has become one of the Royal family’s most significant, and stabilising, influences.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish,” he continued. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”