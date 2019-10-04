Prince Harry to sue The Sun and Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking

The Duke of Sussex has started legal proceedings against the publishers of the Sun and the Daily Mirror newspapers over phone hacking.

A royal source confirmed Harry had filed claims at the High Court "regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages" but that as the particulars of the claims were not yet public, there could be no further comment.

It comes three days after it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday after it published a letter she wrote to her father.

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers (NGN) - which owns The Sun and the now defunct News of The World - said: "We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex. We have no further comment to make at the current time."